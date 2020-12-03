Congressman Panetta commends completion of Marine Debris Removal Project after helping to secure funding in 2019

Whale Entanglement Team received $91,000 in grant funding for its removal of abandoned fishing gear on the sea floor that posed a risk to the well-being of local marine life.

Information provided by the Office of Congressman Jimmy Panetta.

In a recent press release, Congressman Jimmy Panetta commended the completion of a Marine Life Studies Whale Entanglement Team (WET) project.

Panetta advocated for the WET project with a letter of support to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation last year, urging the consideration of the project’s grant application. The WET project then received $91,000 in grant funding for its removal of abandoned fishing gear on the sea floor that posed a risk to the well-being of local marine life. The debris removal and project completion will prevent the entanglement of whales, dolphins, turtles, sharks, fish, and other marine wildlife in the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.

“With the number of marine life entanglements increasing every year, more needed to be done to help safeguard the species living in the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary,” Panetta said. “The WET project not only removed harmful debris from our ocean, it provided protection for our local marine life. I’m proud to have helped secure this funding so the Marine Life Studies could expand its critical work to preserve the ocean wildlife that share our home here on the Central Coast.”

The released noted that Marine Life Studies is a nonprofit based in Moss Landing that supports the protection of marine wildlife and preserving ocean health. Its mission focuses on marine wildlife research and educating the public on ocean conservation in the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. The organization’s Whale Entanglement Team has supported the rescue of whales entangled in fishing gear for over a decade.