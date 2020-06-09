Congressman Panetta cosponsors Justice in Policing Act of 2020

Panetta: “Although no single bill will erase systemic racism, it is past time for Congress to create structural changes within our law enforcement system with meaningful legislation. The Justice in Policing Act is a way to modify law enforcement so that it is supportive and suitable for all communities."

Information provided by the office of Congressman Jimmy Panetta.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta said in a June 8 press release that he is an original cosponsor of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, introduced in the House by Congressional Black Caucus Chair Congresswoman Karen Bass and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, and in the Senate by Senators Cory Booker and Senator Kamala Harris.

According to the release, the legislation will help hold police misconduct accountable, improve transparency of policing by collecting better and more accurate data of any wrongdoings and negligent use-of-force, improve police training and policies, and make lynching a federal crime.

“Although no single bill will erase systemic racism, it is past time for Congress to create structural changes within our law enforcement system with meaningful legislation. The Justice in Policing Act is a way to modify law enforcement so that it is supportive and suitable for all communities,” said Panetta. “I am proud to continue to work on this bill, crafted with the help of members of the Congressional Black Caucus and soon to be considered in the House Judiciary Committee, as a significant way to acknowledge past wrongs, account for present issues, and act on real reform for the future of our legal system.”

The release states that the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 will: