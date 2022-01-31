Congressman Panetta discusses San Benito County

Congressman Jimmy Panetta will stop representing San Benito County after 2022.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta speaks with BenitoLink about the new congressional districts, goals he hopes to achieve in his last year representing San Benito County, federal funding opportunities for the county and efforts to reopen San Justo Reservoir.

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission certified the new state and federal district maps on Dec. 27. Provided the maps are not challenged in court or through a referendum, they become effective March 27. San Benito County was moved from the Central Coast area and placed with the east half of Santa Clara County as the new 18th Congressional District.

We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.