Congressman Panetta selected to serve as Chief Deputy Whip in 117th Congress

Panetta will serve on the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, which recommends committee assignments to the Democratic Caucus and helps shape the House policy agenda.

Information provided by the Office of Congressman Jimmy Panetta.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta has been appointed by Majority Whip James Clyburn to serve as a Chief Deputy Whip for the 117th Congress. Chief Deputy Whips are responsible for helping the Whip operation secure accurate counts of where members of the Democratic Caucus stand on issues and bills in the U.S. House of Representatives. Chief Deputy Whips work with their colleagues to answer questions about pending bills and issues in order to ensure that the members are knowledgeable and supportive of the legislation prior to it going to the House floor for a vote. There are only eight members in the Democratic majority who are selected serve as Chief Deputy Whips.

“I am humbled and honored to be chosen by Whip Clyburn to serve as a Chief Deputy Whip in the 117th Congress,” Panetta said. “Whip Clyburn selected a diverse and small team of Chief Deputy Whips from all across the nation who have built relationships with our congressional colleagues and will use that trust as the foundation upon which we will work to promote, put forward, and pass our legislative agenda. I look forward to listening to, learning from, and working with someone so experienced and knowledgeable as Whip Clyburn, as well as others on the Democratic leadership team. Together, we will work with our colleagues in the House of Representatives to advance our priorities including an economic relief package to battle the pandemic, major investments in our infrastructure to create jobs, provide affordable housing, assist the transition to green energy, and pass immigration reform and much more so that the federal government continues to deliver results for our nation and the people of the Central Coast.”

“I am excited to have Jimmy join our Chief Deputy Whip team,” Clyburn said. “He did a remarkable job as an Assistant Whip in the 116th Congress, and I know he will bring the same tenacity to his new role. I look forward to working closely with him as we move the Democratic agenda forward in the 117th Congress.”

As a Chief Deputy Whip, Panetta will serve on the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, which recommends committee assignments to the Democratic Caucus and helps shape the House policy agenda. The committee is comprised of the Speaker, the Majority Leader, the Majority Whip and the Chief Deputy Whip Team, Chairs of several House committees, Regional Chairs, and several appointed members within the House Democratic Caucus.

The Chief Deputy Whip team consists of two Senior Chief Deputy Whips, Representatives Jan Schakowsky and G.K. Butterfield, and eight Chief Deputy Whips, including Congressman Panetta, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Sheila Jackson Lee, Henry Cuellar, Terri Sewell, Dan Kildee, Peter Welch, and Stephanie Murphy.