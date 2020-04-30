Congressman Panetta to host webinar series for Mental Health Awareness Month

First interview on May 1 will discuss domestic violence resources.

Information provided by the office of Congressman Jimmy Panetta.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta will host a new webinar series during the month of May, National Mental Health Awareness Month, to provide federal and local mental health resources to community members.

“While COVID-19 continues to take a toll on our physical health, the pandemic can also affect the mental health of those in our communities. We must be aware of the symptoms and signs of people who are affected by this pandemic physically and mentally in order to provide them with the necessary and available resources,” Panetta said. “During the month of May, I will host local mental health professionals and community leaders for live webinars to shine light on potential mental health issues and raise awareness about the resources that are out there for us to use during this demanding time.”

According to an April 30 press release, the video series will be broadcast live on Panetta’s Facebook page, and published on his YouTube page.

Panetta’s first interview will take place on May 1 at 11:30 a.m. PDT with Christine Duncan of Monterey County YWCA to discuss domestic violence resources. Additional webinars will be announced on the Congressman’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

Since 1949, the month of May has been observed as National Mental Health Awareness Month, a time when advocates and activists across the country draw attention to mental health in America. According to the release, more people die today from suicide in the United States than from traffic accidents or homicides, and 22 veterans are lost to suicide daily. Mental Health Awareness Month is a time to work together to break through that stigma, express compassion for those who struggle with mental health issues, and elevate the proven culturally and linguistically appropriate services that can help change their lives for the better.