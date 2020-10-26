Congressman Panetta urges prioritization of San Justo Reservoir zebra mussel eradication in final FY2021 spending package

Local reservoir has been closed since 2008.

The road leading to the San Justo Reservoir is closed to public access. File photo by Noe Magaña.

Information provided by the Office of Congressman Jimmy Panetta.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta has sent a letter urging leadership on the House Committee on Appropriations to advocate for the inclusion of the San Justo Reservoir Zebra Mussel Eradication Project in the final FY2021 Energy and Water Development Appropriations bill. Although Congressman Panetta previously secured language for project funding in the House-passed version of that bill, the legislation currently is being negotiated with the Senate according to a recent press release.

“The closure of the San Justo Reservoir has had a dramatic, detrimental effect on the community, economy, and environment in San Benito County,” Panetta said.“A healthy water supply and good water quality are essential to economic growth, environmental sustainability, and quality of life for residents in the region and the state of California. I am proud to push for this funding and will continue my work to advance this critical project with federal support.”

The San Justo Reservoir closed in 2008 due to an infestation of the invasive zebra mussel.