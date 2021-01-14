Congressman Panetta votes to impeach President Trump

'Through this vote, we are not only holding the President accountable, we are abiding by our constitutional responsibility to secure and strengthen our democracy for our posterity,' Panetta said.

Information provided by the Office of Congressman Jimmy Panetta.

On Jan. 13, Congressman Jimmy Panetta voted to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time. He issued the following statement justifying his vote:

“A week ago we witnessed the culmination of Donald Trump’s carnage caused on our country, as rioters climbed the very same steps of our Capitol where, four years earlier, he claimed that he would stop such devastation. Tragically, during his time in office, this President has only stoked the debasement of our democracy and its institutions,” said Panetta. “Through his selfish assault of our elections, his constant lies about the election results, his egregious incitement of the rioters at the Ellipse, and his failure to react during the horrifying attack of our Capitol, President Trump must be held accountable. That is why we immediately called for the President to step down, for the Vice President to step up and invoke the 25th Amendment, and, today, we in Congress stepped forward and voted to impeach this President. Through this vote, we are not only holding the President accountable, we are abiding by our constitutional responsibility to secure and strengthen our democracy for our posterity.”