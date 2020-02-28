Congressman Panetta’s staff to hold March mobile office hours

Mobile office hours are an opportunity for members of the community to meet with congressional staff and are offered in addition to meetings in the Salinas and Santa Cruz congressional offices.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta’s staff will hold mobile office hours for the month of March.

According to a recent release, congressional staff members will be available for veterans’ services in Santa Cruz on March 4, broader federal matters concerning Social Security, Medicare, federal employee retirement, immigration services, veterans’ services, passports, searching for military records, and more in Hollister on March 11, and immigration-related federal issues in Watsonville on March 18.

Mobile office hours are an opportunity for members of the community to meet with congressional staff and are offered in addition to meetings in the Salinas and Santa Cruz congressional offices. To schedule a meeting, please call Congressman Panetta’s Salinas office at (831) 424-2229. Walk-ins are welcome.

Veterans Mobile Office Hours—Wednesday, March 4 in Santa Cruz

Veterans Memorial Building

846 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

General Mobile Office Hours—Wednesday, March 11 in Hollister

Veterans Memorial Building

649 San Benito Street, Hollister, CA

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Immigration Mobile Office Hours—Wednesday, March 18 in Watsonville

Santa Cruz County Immigration Project

406 Main Street, Watsonville, CA

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.