Congressmen Panetta co-introduces Emergency Wildfire and Public Safety Act

If approved, the legislation would provide authority for the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to work collaboratively with state partners to implement wildfire mitigation projects.

Information provided by the Office of Congressman Jimmy Panetta.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta and Congressman Doug LaMalfa recently introduced the Emergency Wildfire and Public Safety Act. If approved, the bipartisan bill would help protect communities from catastrophic wildfires by implementing wildfire mitigation projects, sustaining healthier forests that are more resilient to climate change, and providing important energy and retrofitting assistance to businesses and residences to mitigate future risks from wildfire.

Original cosponsors of the legislation include Congressman Jim Costa, Congressman Josh Harder, Congressman John Garamendi, Congressman TJ Cox, Congressman Salud Carbajal, Congressman Greg Gianforte. The Senate companion bill is led by Senator Dianne Feinstein and Senator Steve Daines.

“Throughout the West, and especially in my district on the central coast of California, we regularly experience devastating wildfires that can result in the tragic loss of life and property, hundreds of millions of dollars in suppression costs, and prolonged power shutoffs. As the fire season becomes longer and more intense, we not only need to be prepared, but we also need to be proactive to protect our homes, towns, and communities,” said Panetta. “Our bipartisan, bicameral legislation is needed now more than ever to help reduce wildfire risk in federal forests, improve best practices for addressing wildfire, and create more resilient communities and energy grids.”

The Emergency Wildfire and Public Safety Act is supported by the California Natural Resources Agency, the California Farm Bureau Federation and the Rural County Representatives of California, according to a recent release.

If approved, the legislation would: