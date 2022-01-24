Congresswoman Lofgren discusses San Benito County

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, representative of the 19th district, will run for the new 18th congressional district.

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission certified the new state and federal district maps on Dec. 27. Provided the maps are not challenged in court through a referendum, they become effective March 27.

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, representative of the 19th district, will run for the new 18th congressional district that includes the east halves of Santa Clara County and Monterey County, parts of Santa Cruz County and the entire San Benito County. If elected it would be her 14th team.

In an interview with BenitoLink, Lofgren talks about potentially representing San Benito County, issues she hopes to tackle and creating a relationship with local officials.

We need your help. Support local, nonprofit news! BenitoLink is a nonprofit news website that reports on San Benito County. Our team is committed to this community and providing essential, accurate information to our fellow residents. It is expensive to produce local news and community support is what keeps the news flowing. Please consider supporting BenitoLink, San Benito County’s public service, nonprofit news.