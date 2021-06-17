Column

Constellation of the month: The unknown/forgotten dipper

David Baumgartner writes about the Little Dipper.

This article was contributed by David Baumgartner as part of a local series on astronomy.

 

Everyone, well just about everyone, knows or has heard about the Big Dipper some of the brightest grouping of stars in the heavens. Here it sits so bright in the sky that it is not hard to find. It’s also well-known for the two stars at the end of the bucket that are called the pointer stars, showing us the way to the North Star.

Now don’t get them confused with the Pointer Sisters, a singing group from the 50s and 60s. That’s another story. Just trying to help here.

Many know its name: Polaris, which just happens to be the end tail star of the little known constellation Little Dipper. The Big Dipper is astutely an asterisms, or part of the main constellation known as Ursa Major. Both of these were known as bears, named by our ancestors.

Now, of course, I wasn’t there to help them out in naming these two constellations, for who ever heard of a bear with a long tail?Though it is said that the small bear at one time had a short tail pointed to the North Pole.

But with time the whirling motion around Polaris has stretched it to where it is today. Well, that might partially explain the Little Dipper’s tail, but what about the tail of the Big Dipper, it is still way to long. Now speaking of stretching, I think our ancestors did a fine job of doing just that. I should have been there for them.

There must have been some reason why mankind associated bears with these constellations. When Europeans landed in North America, they found that some of the Indian tribes also call Ursa Major a bear.

A coincidence, I don’t know. What do you think?

Up and coming events:

Jun 17: Moon at first Quarter

Jun 20: Summer Solstice occurs

Jun 23: Moon is at perigee (223,666 miles from Earth)

Jun 24: Full Moon

Jun 27: Moon passes 4 degrees south of Saturn

Jun 28: Moon passes 4 degrees south of Jupiter

Jun 30: Moon passes 4 degrees south of Neptune

David Baumgartner

I am a local fella. Local schools from Fremont, Sacred Heart, Santa Anita, Hollister High, to San Benito Jr. Collage (Now Gavilan). Then joined the US Air Force where I specialized in Airborne Radar. Married my high school sweetheart JoAnne., shortly after three children arrived; Cindi, Michael, and Lisa. Somehow we ended up with nine Grandchildren.  Went on to San Luis Obispo, Guesta, Collages, and on to Univ. of New Mexico. Came back to Hollister. Opened up Three Pet Stores; Dave's Aquarium Pets & Supplies in SLO, Watsonvile, and Hollister. The family spent two and a half years running a ranch up in Oregon. Made our way back to Hollister.  Got my Real Estate Licence in 1982, opened my own office in 93'. In the mean time raised Swans and revitalized my old hobby of Astronomy.  In 2001 I was named Chamber of Commence Man of the Year. I think I was the only one nominated. I don't care, I'm taking it. Now in December of 2018 I retired. Not sure if I was forced out or not. Non the less, I am retired, at 77 years of age I think it was time. Now the last thing I have to do is buy a coffin. I hear COSCO sells them now. But the only drawback is; you have to buy them in lots of six.  I guess I could buy them for the whole family. Not that funny, but thrifty.