In a release on Aug. 27, the County of San Benito said Cal Fire will start a firing operation/control burn at Henry W. Coe State Park and surrounding ranch lands today.

See attached PDF for the release by Cal Fire for more details.

For those concerned about poor air quality or have medical issues should remain indoors. For those interested in checking the monitored air quality from the National Weather Service, go to https://airquality.weather. gov/ for that information.