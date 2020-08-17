Cooling Center to open at SBC Library

The center will maintain hours of 12-5 p.m. daily until area temperatures normalize.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

The San Benito County Office of Emergency Services has set up a cooling center at the San Benito County Free Library, located at 470 Fifth Street in Hollister. The center will open on Aug. 17 at noon and will close at 5 p.m.

The center will maintain these hours daily until area temperatures normalize.

Face coverings must be worn at all times. Temperature and symptom screening will take place for all visitors prior to entering. Physical (social) distancing of at least six feet must be maintained at all times (families who live together do not need to maintain physical distancing in the cooling center).