Cooling centers to open for upcoming heatwave

Information provided by County of San Benito and City of San Juan Bautista

With temperature in San Benito County likely to exceed 100 degrees three cooling centers will be open to the public.

Sunday and Monday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the symptoms of heat stroke include:

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

Fatal if treatment delayed

The CDC advises taking the following steps to treat a worker with heat stroke: