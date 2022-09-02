Cooling centers to open for upcoming heatwave

Information provided by County of San Benito and City of San Juan Bautista
With temperature in San Benito County likely to exceed 100 degrees three cooling centers will be open to the public.
San Benito County Free Library
470 5th St, Hollister
Friday and Saturday 1-6 p.m.
Hollister Veterans’ Memorial Building
649 San Benito St, Hollister
Sunday and Monday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
San Juan Bautista Library
801 2nd Street, San Juan Bautista
Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday noon. – 6 p.m.
Monday noon – 6 p.m.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the symptoms of heat stroke include:
- Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech
- Loss of consciousness (coma)
- Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating
- Seizures
- Very high body temperature
- Fatal if treatment delayed
The CDC advises taking the following steps to treat a worker with heat stroke:
- Call 911 for emergency medical care
- Stay with the worker until emergency medical services arrive
- Move the worker to a shaded, cool area and remove outer clothing
- Cool the worker quickly, using the following methods:
- With a cold water or ice bath, if possible
- Wet the skin
- Place cold wet cloths on the skin
- Soak clothing with cool water
- Circulate the air around the worker to speed cooling
- Place cold wet cloths or ice on the head, neck, armpits, and groin; or soak the clothing with cool water