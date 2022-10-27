Corissa King to run for Miss Rodeo California

County resident has held three titles leading up to this contest including Miss San Benito Rodeo in 2017.

On Oct. 27, the Miss Rodeo California contest is set to begin at the Pavilion on the Lake in Atascadero, Ca. Corissa King, from Hollister, will be present as one of the three contestants competing for the Miss Rodeo California crown this year.

The Miss Rodeo California Facebook page will be live throughout the end of the week so that outside viewers may follow along with the contest. Results are set to be announced on Oct. 29 at 2 p.m.

The position of Miss Rodeo California serves as a representative for the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association both state and nationwide, as well as an ambassador for the state of California, the sport of rodeo, and the agriculture industry. This pageant seeks to name the woman who will be taking up the mantle for the next year.

King graduated from Hollister High School in 2017, going on to attend California State University Fresno. She graduated in December of 2021 with a degree in Media Communications and Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast Journalism. She currently works as an assistant product developer of footwear at Ariat International. King was a BenitoLink summer intern in 2021.

With deep family ties to the rodeo world, King has spent several years representing the sport and the western way of life while holding various rodeo queen positions. In 2017, she earned her first title as Miss San Benito Rodeo. She went on to earn her next title in 2019 as Miss Gilroy Rodeo, then in 2021 as Miss Clovis Rodeo.

“Rodeo is very important to me. Every contest, the reason that I ran to be queen is not only to be a rodeo queen but to be an ambassador for the sport of professional rodeo. Unfortunately, in the state of California, we are losing people who support agriculture and support the sport of rodeo. So I would like to not only be Miss Rodeo California but an ambassador for the sport of rodeo and for agriculture as a whole,” said King.

The pageant consists of contestants being judged based on personality, appearance, speech, photogenic qualities, and horsemanship. This includes both impromptu and extemporaneous speeches, personal interviews, a fashion element, a written test and the horsemanship component. Horsemanship requires contestants to prove their capabilities on horseback. The Miss Rodeo California organization seeks to select the individual most knowledgeable about the industry and most qualified to represent the sport on a professional level.

“Having the knowledge and the background that I have with a broadcast journalism degree, I feel that I have the best qualifications to be able to speak to people knowledgeably and professionally when it comes to rodeo and agriculture,” said King.

Since serving her year as Miss San Benito Rodeo in 2017, King has represented several rodeo organizations but she still gives credit to the county that started her on this journey.

“Representing the county that built me as a rodeo queen, it’s a surreal feeling,” she said. “The amount of support I’ve gotten from San Benito County is what’s even more special. Thank you to the San Benito County Saddle Horse Show and Rodeo for all their support and all of the other generous donors and supporters in Hollister and San Benito County.”