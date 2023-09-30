The total cost to the San Benito High School District for changing the name of San

Benito High School to Hollister High School last year was $24,191.88.

“[It was] well below the anticipated cost of $55,000,” San Benito High School District Public Information Officer Adam Breen told BenitoLink.

He said just over $16,000 of the costs covered signage and three Hollister High School name monuments.

The monuments are located on Monterey Street in front of the main administration building, on the corner of Nash Road and San Benito Street and on Nash Road near the River Parkway.

Breen said the district spent over $5,700 on new Hollister High School wall mats that were installed in the Mattson Gym, just under $2,000 on Scarlet Regiment Band uniforms and T-shirts, and $140 on a new parade banner with the new school name.

After exploring the process of changing the name in November 2021, the San Benito High School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously in support.

Breen said the decision followed a number of public meetings and opportunities for student feedback.

“The item first came before the Board of Trustees in November 2022, and was a public agenda item four more times in 2022—in February, April and twice in June, including a public hearing at the June 14 meeting,” Breen said.

He added that students were invited to three Haybaler Support Time sessions to discuss the topic in April 2022, ahead of the Board’s vote on the name change.

Three days following the board’s approval, 20 students took to the corner of Hwy 25 and Sunnyslope Road to protest the decision.

