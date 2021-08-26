Counseling services available for Afghanistan veterans

Local veteran is pushing to have those services available weekly.

Representatives from veteran’s groups say that vets are having trouble accepting the American military withdrawing from Afghanistan. The Santa Cruz Veterans Center will provide counseling services at the Hollister Veterans Memorial Building for Afghanistan veterans and their families.

The services will be available on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bernie Ramirez with the Hollister Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post 9242 said he is pushing to have those services available every Friday but it is unclear if that’ll be the case.

“We want to make sure counselors are available for them and families so they can go talk to someone,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said he has talked to some veterans who are hurting because of the situation in Afghanistan.

“What people don’t understand is that this affects a lot of young veterans,” Ramirez said about the United States pulling out of Afghanistan. “Me being a Vietnam veteran I know how it feels. We went through it when we left Vietnam.”