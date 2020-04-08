County accepting Request for Proposals for information technology services

Pre-proposal virtual meeting on April 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Information provided by the County of San Benito.

The County of San Benito is accepting Request for Proposals (RFP) for information technology services. The Board of Supervisors approved the RFP at its April 7 meeting.

According to a recent release, the scope of professional IT services include five-tiers, such as routine service request and on-call services providing IT support services, administrative support, and specialized IT project/activity services and activity support. Details on the RFP and the proposed scope of services will be posted on the county website at www.cosb.us under quick links.

Key RFP dates for the respondents include the following; please note dates may be subject to change due to the rapidly changing conditions of COVID-19.

Posting RFP COSB IT #2020-01 on April 7. Pre-proposal virtual meeting on April 10, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Direct questions regarding RFP COSB IT #2020-01 to COSB IT’s contact, Sacramento Villicana, at svillicana@cosb.us. Questions submitted must state the following in the subject line: “RFP COSB IT #2020-01 – Questions” by April 21 before 4 p.m. (PDT). COSB IT staff will research any questions received by the April 21 deadline and post responses on the county website at www.cosb.us on or before April 27 before 4 p.m. (PDT). April 30 at 11 a.m. (PDT) is the deadline for the respondents to submit proposals. Please send, one (1) electronic copy in .pdf format, to Sacramento Villicana, at svillicana@cosb.us state Proposal in response to RFP COSB IT #2020-01. Selected Finalist Notified COSB IT will review the Proposals that are submitted by April 30 at 11 a.m. (PDT), and then select respondents to be recommended to the Board of Supervisors. COSB IT will announce and notify Respondents no later than May 6. To negotiate a contract with the selected finalist to be presented to the Board of Supervisors at its regularly scheduled meeting on May 19.

PDF of RFP below.