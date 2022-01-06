County COVID-19 vaccine cash incentive program near its end

Funds are expected to run out by Jan. 7.

Information provided by County of San Benito

San Benito County announced there are less than 50 cash incentive vouchers remaining as of Jan. 5. It added that the program will end when funds are exhausted. The anticipated end date is on or before Jan. 7, 2022.

As a reminder, San Benito County said, residents 5 years or age and older who have been fully vaccinated after Aug. 9, 2021, are eligible for the $200 cash incentive. The incentive program provides qualified individuals $200 cash after they complete their vaccination series (one dose J&J or two dose Moderna/Pfizer).

Individuals must bring proof of vaccination, identity, and San Benito County residency to:

San Benito County Health and Human Services

1111 San Felipe Rd. #108

Hollister, CA 95023

Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The county said these incentives are available to all San Benito County residents regardless of immigration status.

The following are approved verification documents: English or Spanish

To schedule a free COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment please visit:

myturn.ca.gov/ or call 1-833-422-4255 ore reach out to one of the providers below:

Dr. Claudette Grageda Pinnacle Urgent Care Dr. Martin Bress Primary Care Associates Dr. Paul Percival San Benito County Public Health Services Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital San Benito Health Foundation Hollister Pediatrics (Dr. Hue Nguyen-Ngo) Local Pharmacies (Safeway, Lucky, RiteAid, Walgreens, CVS, iCare)

Free COVID-19 Testing is located at:

Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center

930 Sunset Dr. Building 2, Suite B

Hollister, CA 95023

Sunday – Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The release said that because of an increase in demand walk-ins are extremely limited. Appointments, strongly encouraged, can be made at lhi.care/covidtesting.

For questions, please call San Benito County COVID-19 Hotline: 831-636-4113