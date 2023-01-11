County downgrades mandatory evacuations

National Weather Service forecasts a break from rain Jan. 12 with more precipitation to follow Through Jan. 17.

San Benito County announced it downgraded is mandatory evacuation orders to an evacuation warning.

The release said residents in the following areas are under a warning of a possible future evacuation due to a severe weather event:

San Felipe Road from Hwy 156 to the county line

Lovers Lane

Lake Road

Dunneville Estates and portions of Shore Road from San Felipe Road to Frazier Lake Road.

San Benito County is under a wind advisory from the National Weather Service until 7 p.m. Jan 11. It said southeast winds 15-30 mph with gusts 50-60 mph are expected. It also forecasts chance of rain starting the evening of Jan. 12 through Jan. 17.

The county said residents should use its interactive incident map for information on road closures because it is constantly updated as the Emergency Operations Center is notified. It added other mapping applications may not have the most accurate information.

Resources

The Community Foundation for San Benito County announced it opened a Disaster Recovery Fund to aid community members experiencing hardships related to the storm conditions and flooding.

The fund is dedicated to providing relief to those in the county affected by local disasters, including floods, fire, earthquakes, and more.

Gifts to the San Benito Disaster Recovery Fund can be made through the Foundation’s website, or mailed to the Community Foundation.

For more information call the Community Foundation at 831-630-1924.

Gary Byrne, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, said the application process and how funds will be distributed have not be finalized and that in the past they have worked with the Hollister Fire Department and the Red Cross to get funds where they needed to be. He added the Foundation will also apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and funding from the State.

Authorities are sending residents who evacuate their homes because of flooding to the Veterans Memorial Building located in Hollister at649 San Benito Street.

Agencies responding to flooding include:

Sandbags are be available to residents on a self-serve basis for localized flooding emergencies. These items are on a first come first serve basis. A pile of sand and burlaps bags will be located at the following locations:

Hollister Airport- 60 Airport Drive, Hollister

Hollister Fire Station 2- 1000 Union Road, Hollister

County Yard- 3220 Southside Road, Hollister

San Juan Bautista City Yard- Jefferson & First Streets, San Juan Bautista

Aromas Tri-County Fire Protection Dist.- 492 Carpenteria Rd, Aromas

For road conditions residents can get information here

Video by Justin Tobin used with permission: