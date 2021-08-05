County Express announces new bus service

Riders can schedule a ride up to one hour in advance using the County Express On-Demand app.

Information provided by The San Benito County Local Transportation Authority

The San Benito County Local Transportation Authority announced the launch of County Express On-Demand, a new bus service, beginning on August 9. County Express On-Demand will be the first on-demand bus service offered in Hollister.

With this new pilot program, County Express On-Demand, buses will not have a fixed schedule; instead, riders can schedule a ride up to one hour in advance using the County Express On-Demand app. The smartphone app will show the next ride available for reservation and allow the user to confirm where a bus will pick up and drop off in Hollister.

County Express On-Demand rides can be booked through the County Express On-Demand app on a smartphone or by calling (831) 636-4161. The cost is $1.00 for an adult. Discounted fares are $0.75 for youth (5-17), seniors (65+), and persons with disabilities. During the pilot period, County Express will gather customer feedback and adjust service to increase efficiency and improve the service to the community.

“This is an exciting launch! We are offering more access to convenient and affordable transportation in Hollister. This new service is another way we can support our community’s recovery from the pandemic.” – Mary Gilbert, San Benito County Local Transportation Authority Executive Director.

County Express follows all public health guidelines to support safe travel on the bus. Operators frequently clean and disinfect transit vehicles and County Express has also installed additional safety measures. Passengers on County Express are required to wear a face covering at all times regardless of vaccine status. County Express puts public health first by actively monitoring CDC guidelines and requiring riders and employees to avoid public transit if they have been exposedto COVID-19 or feel ill.

To learn more, visit GoCountyExpress.org or call the administrative office at (831) 637-7665.