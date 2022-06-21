County Express Draft Transit Improvement Plan comment period now open

Comment period ends July 18.

Information provided by the Council of San Benito County Governments’ (COG) Local Transportation Authority

The San Benito County Local Transportation Authority (LTA) announced it has been working on a plan to improve public transit for San Benito County and is seeking public input on the draft plan by July 18. Residents may comment by phone 831-637-7665 x 205, email [email protected] or letter 330 Tres Pinos Road, Suite C7, Hollister CA 95023.

The draft plan can be found digitally on the website www.SanBenitoCOG.org and a hard copy can be reviewed at our administrative office Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the address above.

The Local Transportation Authority said that after addressing any comments, the plan will be updated and presented at 4 p.m. at the August 18 LTA board meeting for requested adoption. It added that if adopted, this plan will provide the blueprint to improve public transit in San Benito County over the next five years.

See draft plan here.