County Express drivers deliver food to at-risk seniors

Over 19,000 meals served from local restaurants as part of Great Plates Delivered program.

The Great Plates Delivered program has been bringing hot meals to seniors free of charge since it began on May 10, helped in part by drivers from San Benito County Express.

The program launched as a way to help both at-risk seniors and struggling restaurants early in the pandemic, with funds provided by the federal, state and county governments. While the popular program was scheduled to end on June 10, it has been extended several times.

The San Benito County Office of Emergency Services called on County Express for assistance.

“They contacted us before the program started to see if we wanted to help with the logistics of everything,” said Regina Valentine, transit manager for County Express. “We all sat down and said ‘let’s make this work.’”

Once the routes were figured out and the drivers were lined up, County Express took over deliveries from Mission Cafe, Be True Cafe, and Grillin and Chillin Roadhouse. On an average day, Mission Cafe provides 12-15 meals, Be True Cafe provides 18-20, and Chillin’ and Grillin’ provides 28-30 meals.

On weekdays, seniors can choose lunch and dinner deliveries from nine restaurants in San Juan Bautista, Hollister, and Tres Pinos. They have at least four menu choices from each restaurant and will receive both meals before lunchtime.

Mary Leon is a project manager, dispatcher and occasional driver with County Express. She is one of the people who stepped in to help.

“We get a list of people we are going to deliver to and where to get their food,” Leon said. “When we get to the restaurant, everything is already packaged and the person’s name and address are written on their bag. We go out on our route and it will take us two and a half to three hours to bring everybody their food.”

Kris Mangano, manager of the Office of Emergency Services, said that the program has been delivering over 19,000 meals to nearly 300 at-risk seniors within San Benito County.

“Being able-bodied, we take for granted simple necessities like food,” Valentine said. “We are making sure the most vulnerable people are safe at home and not having to go out. So this has been a huge win-win.”

Leon said she has delivered to seniors who have not gone out since the shelter-in-place order was issued in mid-March.

“They don’t want to go out, so they are very happy getting their meals,” she said. “Everyone wants to know how long it is going to continue.”

Driver Nancy Zuniga said she always gets a good reception from the people on her route.

“They always come to the door happy to get their meals,” she said. “They talk about what they had the day before and they will compliment me the next day for the meal I brought them.”

Enthusiasm for the program might also earn the restaurants some new customers.

“One of the ladies really seemed to be enjoying the food,” Leon said. “She told me, ‘When this is all over, I am going to start going to Mission Cafe.’”

At this time, the program is expected to end on Sept. 4. The Office of Emergency Services is planning to be available to help fill the gap.

“We are working with other organizations like the United Way, the Community Foundation, and the [Community] Food Bank,” Mangano said. “We will be able to help participants transition to other forms of help as they need it.”

The county offers many programs to help people struggling with the effects of the pandemic. Its website has links to resources.

