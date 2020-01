Additional Intercounty Gavilan, Caltrain and Greyhound services free for month of January.

Information provided by San Benito County Express.

County Express will offer free select Fixed Route and Intercounty service days in the coming months.

All rides on the Fixed Route Red, Green and Blue lines will be free the weeks of Feb. 3, March 2 and April 6. Intercounty Gavilan, Caltrain and Greyhound services will be free for the months of January and June.

For more information, call (831) 636-4161 or visit the San Benito County Express website.