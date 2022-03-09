County Express to hold virtual public meeting March 15

The community meeting is part of the outreach effort for updating the Authority's Short Range Transit Plan.

Information provided by San Benito County Local Transportation Authority

The San Benito County Local Transportation Authority announced it will hold a County Express community meeting on March 15 at 6 p.m. over Zoom asking residents for input on draft public transit improvements.

Residents who would like to participate can register at https://tinyurl.com/CountyExpress and the Webinar ID is 811 4232 7867. Spanish interpretation will be available.

“After the first round of community input last year, we are excited to hear what our riders think about these service improvement ideas, ” said Regina Valentine, San Benito County Local Transportation Authority Transportation Planner.

The release said the community meeting is part of the outreach effort for updating the Authority’s Short Range Transit Plan, a review of public transportation services completed every five years.

“This is one of many opportunities that will be available to provide feedback on San Benito County’s public transportation,” the release said.

It added that the Authority is responsible for administration and operation of San Benito County Express, the public transportation for the County, which operates seven days a week. It also provides three specialized transportation services operated through a contract with the local nonprofit, Jovenes de Antaño: Out-of-County Non-Emergency Medical Transportation, Senior Lunch Program Transportation, and Medical-Shopping Assistance Program.