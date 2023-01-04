County issues evacuation warning for parts of north county

Pacheco Creek Dam is at capacity and is expected to start overflowing soon.

Information provided by County of San Benito

San Felipe Rd from CA156 to County line, Lovers Lane, Lake Rd, Frye Lane, Dunneville Estates and portions of Shore Rd from San Felipe Rd to Frazier Lake Rd. Pacheco Creek Dam is at capacity and is expected to start overflowing soon.

NWS Forecast shows Pacheco Creek going to flood stage by Thursday morning at 8 a.m. As of the time of this message we are warning residents in the Dunnville and four corners areas of North San Benito County, that and evacuation could become necessary tonight into tomorrow morning. This warning will expire at 5 p.m. on Thursday. It may be canceled early or extended based on the observed conditions.

Residents of the following areas are warned of a possible future evacuation due to a severe weather event: San Felipe Rd from CA156 to County line, Lovers Lane, Lake Rd, Frye Lane, Dunneville Estates and portions of Shore Rd from San Felipe Rd to Frazier Lake Rd.