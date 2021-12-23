County issues flood advisory for Dec. 23

Advisory is in effect until noon.

Minor flooding near the corner of Hawkins and San Benito street in Hollister on Dec. 23. Photo by Noe Magaña.

Information provided by County of San Benito

San Benito County issued a flood advisory on Dec. 23 stating minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas and roadways are expected. The advisory is until noon.

According to the release, such flooding is expected in portions of Central California and northern California.

“At 9:54 a.m. PST, doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain moving inland across the Monterey Bay region,” the release stated. “This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas where culverts may become blocked. – Some locations that will experience flooding include Hollister, Ridgemark, San Juan Bautista, Salinas, Gilroy, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Pacific Grove, Carmel-By-The-Sea, Carmel Valley Village, Boronda, Prunedale, Spreckels, Castroville, Moss Landing, Del Monte Forest, Del Rey Oaks, Sand City and Elkhorn.”

Flood safety tips and resources can be found here. Tips include turning around when encountering flooded roads. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the majority of flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water.