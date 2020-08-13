County offering COVID-19 Service Provider Recovery Assistance Grant program

Deadline for submitting applications is Aug. 17.

This article was contributed by San Benito County Community Services and Workforce Development.

The San Benito County Board of Supervisors and the Community Action Board announced the release of the COVID-19 Service Provider Recovery Assistance Grant program. The deadline for submitting applications is Aug. 17, by 5 p.m.

The county has committed up to $300,000 in one-time funds to create a Non-Traditional Service Provider Assistance Grant Program. The objective of this program is to offer immediate financial assistance to small Service Providers located in San Benito County to aid in maintaining their services for the benefit of our community.

San Benito County will provide grants up to $7,500 to eligible Non-Traditional Service Providers that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. If a Service Provider closes permanently before receiving the Service Provider Relief Grant or, if a Service Provider is currently closed and does not open within 30 days of receiving this grant funding, the Service Provider Relief Grant funds must be returned to the county.

“This is a grant program and recipients do not have to pay back any funds,” Deputy Director Enrique Arreola said. “Non-Traditional services include, but are not limited to: grassroots organizations, Sports/Recreation, Arts, Dancing, Senior Services, Veteran’s Services, Homeless Services, Youth Services.”

The grant funds must be solely used for expenditures that occur between March 1 and Dec. 30 and fall under one or more of the following categories:

Operating Expenses

Service Provider Lease or Rent

Service Provider telework equipment costs

Inventory Acquisition (inventory needed to reopen or maintain open status)

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) purchase

Facility Readiness (social distancing preparedness, Service Provider modifications, etc.)

Please direct any questions to ServiceProvider@cosb.us or call (831) 637-9293.