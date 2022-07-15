County releases landfill expansion draft Environmental Impact Report

The deadline to submit written comments is 5 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Information provided by County of San Benito

San Benito County released the John Smith Road Landfill expansion draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) July 15 for a 45-day public review period.

The county said a copy of the draft EIR is available to review on the county’s website here. A copy is also available at the Resource Management Agency office, located at 2301 Technology Parkways in Hollister during regular business hours Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The deadline to submit written comments is 5 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Written comment on the draft EIR can be submitted to:



2301 Technology Parkway

Hollister, CA 95023-9174

Attention: Stan Ketchum

The county also announced it scheduled a public town hall workshop about the project and draft EIR on Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building at 649 San Benito Street in Hollister.

“The county will also hold public meetings before the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors on dates yet to be determined,” the announcement said.

Residents may request to be added to the JSRL Expansion information distribution list by emailing request to [email protected].