County seeks applicants for COVID-19 Disaster Small Business Relief grant program

Grants of up to $15,000 may be used for expenses associated with re-opening businesses in compliance with state and local requirements, payroll, business lease or rent and more.

This article was contributed by the San Benito County Business Council.

The County of San Benito is providing a COVID-19 Disaster Small Business Grant Relief Program facilitated by the County Workforce Development Board. The purpose of the grant program is to assist small businesses with expenses associated with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. To mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on San Benito County businesses and their employees, the County has committed up to $1,500,000 in one-time funds to create a Small Business Assistance Grant Program. The objective of this program is to offer immediate financial assistance and small businesses located in San Benito County to aid in maintaining their business and workforce.

Grants of up to $15,000 may be used for expenses associated with re-opening your business in compliance with state and local requirements, payroll, business lease or rent, business telework equipment costs; inventory acquisition (inventory needed to reopen or maintain open status); personal protective equipment (PPE) purchase, Facility Readiness (social distancing preparedness, business modifications, etc.), or other expenses specifically related to helping your business continue to operate.

Funding will be limited to business operating within San Benito County. Priority will be given to businesses who were deemed non-essential and rated on three tier criteria. We anticipate more requests for grants than available funds; therefore, meeting the eligibility requirements does not guarantee funding. Prior to filling out the application for up to $15,000 grants. The grant funds must be solely used for expenditures that occur between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 30, 2020 and fall under one or more of the following categories:

Applicants must verify the business has experienced an economic loss of income due to COVID-19 by completing the Estimated Disaster Economic Injury Worksheet and submit a current copy of its W-9

Applicants must have been in operation in the County of San Benito for at least one year as of March 1, 2020 and have under than 100 full-time employees.

The business must remain open at least 30 days after receiving grant funding, otherwise business must return the Business Relief Grant funds.

Applicants must have an active Business License , a copy is required at submission and be in good standing with the local jurisdiction and State. Applicants who are involved or have been involved in legal or financial issues may not qualify.

Prioritizing business that have not received either SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) or other SBA, government or other grant source related to COVID-19.

Applicants operating out of a physical storefront within the County limits of San Benito will be prioritized.

Prioritizing locally and independently owned Business.

Grant Application Form links:

https://www.cosb.us/community-services/business-grant/

Please direct any questions to SmallBusiness@cosb.us or call (831) 637-9293.

Grant applications must be emailed directly to SmallBusiness@cosb.us no later July 27, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Please share with San Benito Businesses that need Disaster Relief Funding.