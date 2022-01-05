County shows support for nonprofit news

We did it! Readers donated over $40K and BenitoLink will be able to get a full match, doubling those donations to $80K for the nonprofit news organization in 2022.

The BenitoLink team recognizes and thanks our local, regional and even worldwide group of readers who continue to support BenitoLink.

This past year, because of community donations ranging from $9 to over $20,000, reader-supported BenitoLink was able to bring in $40,000, which will be fully matched to $80K! We appreciate our matching funders Randy and Rebecca Wolf, Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano and BenitoLink board members: Rohit Sharma and Dave Wright.

Sharon Maxwell Kerry & Harry Tobias Marvin Friedlander Joan Domingues Sara Steiner Gary & Ria Byrne Tom Breen Vivian Foster Christopher Fitz Larry Slonaker Margret Ellwanger Gifford Swanson Kris Waller Carol Hawkins Karminder & Randy Brown Heather Callens Nancy Oliveira Kay Filice Steve Perricone Dave & Gerry Wright Nancy Walters Mary Margaret & Kurt Lanning Trisha Brem Lois & Stelvio Locci Peter Breen Phil Freeland Kate Modic Susan Dean Rohit Sharma Denise & Dan Cauthen-Wright Chang So Richard & Susan McDavid Douglass Judd Liz Smith Karen Van Gerpen Rosemary Kley Jennifer Coile Leslie Austin Lila LaHood Krista Van Laan Karson Klauer Jim Ostdick Alan & Bonnie Clark Rebecca & Kristopher Pearson Leslie & Jackson Schwabacher Roseanne Herzog Michael Dobler Susan & Robert Calleri Tom Walerius Michael & Ashleigh Anderson Alacia Welch Dr. Martin & Rhoda Bress Lisa Lentz Valerie Egland William Arentzen Charlie DVM & Lisa Tobias Dion Warren Dave Ruprecht Nancy Bareilles Steve Kitrell Alan & Bonnie Clark (2x) Nick Bailey Susan Schwabacher Martha Schwabacher Family Trust Kathy Rubino Ellen Fisher VFW Aux. No. 9242 Rosemary Kley MaryAnne Filice Ramona Koch Dylan Smith Bob & Kathy Tiffany Daniel George Ken & Brenda Weatherly John Robrock Jack Clark Marianne Gennis Greg Pape Jim O’Donnell Paul Goodman Roger Brown Dianne Carman Marilyn & Richard Ferriera Janet Watson Tina Jollyschmidt Kozean Wright Kathina Szeto Jack Murphy Teresa Lavagnino Gretchen Lester Perry Rice G. Johnson & G. Rocchi Karen Van Gerpen Beverly Meamber Maureen Serafini Cathy Sorensen Steve Hatcher

Beyond this, BenitoLink will be receiving $13,000 from the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN) and an additional $4,000 from John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and Democracy Fund for having a newsroom that accurately represents the demographics of the community it serves. Overall, BenitoLink’s fall fundraiser brought in the most ever—$97,000 which will go toward San Benito County news coverage, in-depth and investigative reporting and BenitoLink hosted events like election forums, town halls and in-person gatherings in 2022.

We also appreciate the substantial support we get from BenitoLink sponsors: Anderson Homes, Breen Law Firm, Brigantino Irrigation, Calvista Insurance Agency, CASA San Benito, Community Foundation for San Benito County, Del Mar Caregivers, Ferreira Kunz Group, Gavilan College, Golden Memorial, Graniterock, Great Clips, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, Health Projects Center, Heritage Bank of Commerce, Hollister Cannabis Co., Hollister Floors and More, Hollister Super, Martha’s Kitchen, San Benito Foods, San Benito Realty, San Benito Integrated Waste Mgmt., Stonebridge Homes, Swank Farms, Taylor Farms, Teknova, Twin Oaks, United Way of San Benito County, San Benito County W.R.A.S.B.C.

BenitoLink also thanks the following foundations for their support: Community Foundation for San Benito County, Institute for Nonprofit News, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Democracy Fund, Cal Humanities, Monterey Peninsula Foundation/AT&T Golf Tournament, United Way, Emma Bowen Foundation and Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

We want to thank our major donors who have consistently supported a free, accessible BenitoLink; Randy and Rebecca Wolf, Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano, Hugh and Jackie Bikle, Rohit Sharma and Dave and Gerry Wright. Together, with your continued involvement, we can build the nonpartisan and accountable public service news organization that San Benito County residents deserve.