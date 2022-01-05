News

County shows support for nonprofit news

We did it! Readers donated over $40K and BenitoLink will be able to get a full match, doubling those donations to $80K for the nonprofit news organization in 2022.

The BenitoLink team recognizes and thanks our local, regional and even worldwide group of readers who continue to support BenitoLink. 

This past year, because of community donations ranging from $9 to over $20,000, reader-supported BenitoLink was able to bring in $40,000, which will be fully matched to $80K! We appreciate our matching funders Randy and Rebecca Wolf, Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano and BenitoLink board members: Rohit Sharma and Dave Wright.  

Beyond this, BenitoLink will be receiving $13,000 from the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN) and an additional $4,000 from John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and Democracy Fund for having a newsroom that accurately represents the demographics of the community it serves. Overall, BenitoLink’s fall fundraiser brought in the most ever—$97,000 which will go toward San Benito County news coverage, in-depth and investigative reporting and BenitoLink hosted events like election forums, town halls and in-person gatherings in 2022. 

We also appreciate the substantial support we get from BenitoLink sponsors: Anderson Homes, Breen Law Firm, Brigantino Irrigation, Calvista Insurance Agency, CASA San Benito, Community Foundation for San Benito County, Del Mar Caregivers, Ferreira Kunz Group, Gavilan College, Golden Memorial, Graniterock, Great Clips, Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, Health Projects Center, Heritage Bank of Commerce, Hollister Cannabis Co., Hollister Floors and More, Hollister Super, Martha’s Kitchen, San Benito Foods, San Benito Realty, San Benito Integrated Waste Mgmt., Stonebridge Homes, Swank Farms, Taylor Farms, Teknova, Twin Oaks, United Way of San Benito County, San Benito County W.R.A.S.B.C.

BenitoLink also thanks the following foundations for their support: Community Foundation for San Benito County, Institute for Nonprofit News, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, Democracy Fund, Cal Humanities, Monterey Peninsula Foundation/AT&T Golf Tournament, United Way, Emma Bowen Foundation and Silicon Valley Community Foundation. 

We want to thank our major donors who have consistently supported a free, accessible BenitoLink; Randy and Rebecca Wolf, Sallie Calhoun and Matt Christiano, Hugh and Jackie Bikle, Rohit Sharma and Dave and Gerry Wright. Together, with your continued involvement, we can build the nonpartisan and accountable public service news organization that San Benito County residents deserve.

 

 

 

 

Leslie David

Leslie David is a Bay Area independent reporter/producer and is a BenitoLink founding board member. She has produced for radio, television, newspaper and magazines in both California and Wyoming. She was with KRON-TV News in San Francisco as camera-woman, editor and field producer, where she won the Commonwealth Club's Thomas Storke Award with Linda Yee for their series on the Aids Epidemic. She started as a small market news reporter shooting her own 16mm film at KEYT-TV Santa Barbara. Leslie lives on a ranch with her family in San Benito County.