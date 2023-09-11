Information provided by the County of San Benito. Informacion en español a continuación.

The County of San Benito is updating the 2023-2031 Housing Element. The Housing Element creates the official housing policies for the County and your participation is essential.

The county will a workshop in-person and virtually to learn about the Housing Element, the update process, and to provide your ideas for housing in San Benito County.

When: Wednesday September 27, 2023 at 6:00pm

Where: Board of Supervisors Chambers, 481 4th St, Hollister, CA 95023

Virtual: For access to the workshop, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/SanBenitoWorkshop1

Passcode: 896599

Contact Us: Arielle Goodspeed

AGoodspeed@cosb.us

Spanish translation will be provided.

For more information on the Housing

Element, please visit:

https://tinyurl.com/SanBenitoHousingElement

El Condado de San Benito está en proceso de actualizar el Elemento de Vivienda

2023-2031. Únase a nosotros para conocer más sobre el Elemento de Vivienda y

brindarle ideas o comentarios sobre políticas y programas futuros para enfrentar

las necesidades de vivienda de San Benito.

Fecha: miércoles, 27 de septiembre del 2023 a las 6:00pm

Lugar: Sala de la Junta de Supervisores 481 4th St, Hollister, CA 95023

Virtual: Para aceso al taller, por favor visite:

https://tinyurl.com/SanBenitoWorkshop1

Código 896599

Contacto: Abraham Prado

APrado@cosb.us



Únase a nosotros para ayudar a planificar el futuro de San Benito.

Se proporcionará traducción al español.

Para obtener más información sobre el

Elemento de Vivienda, visite:

https://tinyurl.com/SanBenitoHousingElement