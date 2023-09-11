Information provided by the County of San Benito. Informacion en español a continuación.
The County of San Benito is updating the 2023-2031 Housing Element. The Housing Element creates the official housing policies for the County and your participation is essential.
The county will a workshop in-person and virtually to learn about the Housing Element, the update process, and to provide your ideas for housing in San Benito County.
When: Wednesday September 27, 2023 at 6:00pm
Where: Board of Supervisors Chambers, 481 4th St, Hollister, CA 95023
Virtual: For access to the workshop, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/SanBenitoWorkshop1
Passcode: 896599
Contact Us: Arielle Goodspeed
AGoodspeed@cosb.us
Spanish translation will be provided.
For more information on the Housing
Element, please visit:
https://tinyurl.com/SanBenitoHousingElement
El Condado de San Benito está en proceso de actualizar el Elemento de Vivienda
2023-2031. Únase a nosotros para conocer más sobre el Elemento de Vivienda y
brindarle ideas o comentarios sobre políticas y programas futuros para enfrentar
las necesidades de vivienda de San Benito.
Fecha: miércoles, 27 de septiembre del 2023 a las 6:00pm
Lugar: Sala de la Junta de Supervisores 481 4th St, Hollister, CA 95023
Virtual: Para aceso al taller, por favor visite:
https://tinyurl.com/SanBenitoWorkshop1
Código 896599
Contacto: Abraham Prado
APrado@cosb.us
Únase a nosotros para ayudar a planificar el futuro de San Benito.
Se proporcionará traducción al español.
Para obtener más información sobre el
Elemento de Vivienda, visite:
https://tinyurl.com/SanBenitoHousingElement