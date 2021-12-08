County to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Hospital Road bridge

The $11 million project was funded under the Highway Bridge Program administered by the Federal Highway Administration.

Information provided by the County of San Benito

The San Benito County Board of Supervisors announced the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Hospital Road Bridge will take place on Dec. 10 at 11 a.m.

The county said the Hospital Road Bridge Low Water Crossing Replacement Project realigned Hospital Road and replaced the low water crossing with a new bridge spanning across the San Benito River, providing safe public access for existing and future residential and commercial properties, and improved emergency vehicle response time in the area.

The project constructed a 620-foot-long, cast-in-place, post-tensioned box girder bridge that provides two 12- foot-wide travel lanes and two 5-foot-wide shoulders.

The project cost was approximately $11 million funded under the Highway Bridge Program administered by the Federal Highway Administration. The project team included Construction Manager MNS Engineers, Inc., Granite Construction Company, and the County of San Benito Resource Management Agency.

There will be remarks by local and regional dignitaries to celebrate the opening of the bridge.