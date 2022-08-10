County to host John Smith Road Landfill Expansion town hall workshop

Meeting to take place on Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Building in Hollister.

Information provided by San Benito County Integrated Waste Management Management

San Benito County announced it will be holding a Town Hall Workshop about the Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) for the John Smith Road Landfill Expansion Project on Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building at 649 San Benito Street in Hollister.

The workshop will include a presentation regarding the project and various workshop tables for attendees to learn more about the project from county staff and landfill representatives.

The release said during the town hall, attendees may submit written comments. All written comments on the EIR will be included as part of the Final Environmental Impact Report, which will include responses to all comments received.

“Due to the workshop format, there will not be an opportunity at the workshop to present verbal comments on the EIR,” the release said.

For more information, or to view the Draft EIR, please visit: www.cosb.us/jsrlexpansion

People that have a disability and require reasonable accommodation to fully participate in this meeting may contact Stan Ketchum before Aug. 22 via email at [email protected] or telephone 408‐802‐5800 to discuss your accessibility needs. For other questions regarding this meeting, please call 408‐802‐5800 or email Stan Ketchum at [email protected].

About the John Smith Road Landfill Expansion Project:

The proposed John Smith Road Landfill (JSRL) Expansion Project includes a 388.05‐acre northern expansion of the existing 95.16‐acre JSRL. This expansion would increase the landfill’s disposal capacity, expand the total waste footprint, increase the maximum permitted elevation of the final landfill, and increase the maximum permitted daily tonnage accepted at the JSRL. To accommodate these changes, several other revisions to the landfill facility also are proposed. These include expanding the landfill entrance area to accommodate additional daily vehicle arrivals and reduce vehicle queuing on John Smith Road, expanding the site’s environmental control and monitoring systems, constructing a renewable natural gas facility, expanding litter and dust control site‐wide, clean closing the current 5.11‐ acre Class I Area owned by the City of Hollister and converting it to a disposal area for Class III waste, establishing a new haul route for out‐of‐county trucks delivering waste to the site, and increasing/altering the site’s water supply. Additionally, approximately 70 acres of the 101.3‐acre property owned by San Benito County located south of John Smith Road would likely be used for habitat mitigation purposes. The Project requires a conditional use permit and General Plan amendment.