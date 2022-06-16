County to offer free household hazardous waste recycling event

Residents will be able to recycle their electronic waste, non-rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and shred paper on-site.

Information provided by San Benito County Integrated Waste Management

Integrated Waste Management announced it’s having a free household hazardous waste recycling event at Brigantino Park in Hollister on June 18. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The release said battery recycling is important, not only because improper management can lead to injuries and cause property and environmental damage, but because these materials are finite, expensive to source, and their extraction can cause environmental damage.

In early 2022, County of San Benito Integrated Waste Management (IWM) began working on a grant project funded by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle) to expand access to convenient recycling opportunities for household hazardous waste, including non-rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. IWM was successful in securing this grant, the release said.

Residents are encouraged to bring their non-rechargeable, lithium-ion batteries for safe recycling.

At this event, residents will also be able to recycle their electronic waste and shred paper on-site. These services are sponsored by Recology San Benito. More information about the event can be found at www.cosb.us/hhw.

San Benito County residents can also bring household hazardous waste, including their rechargeable and non-rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, to the monthly Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event at John Smith Road Landfill every third Saturday of the month from 9 a.m to 12 p.m.

Additional Information:

The household hazardous waste grant-funded project also seeks to expand access to lawncare equipment and electric bicycle/scooter battery, and fluorescent lamp recycling. This project features eco-friendly product alternatives including reusable 1 lb. propane cylinders and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and includes the distribution of coupons to be used toward the purchase of reusable propane cylinders and LEDs. You can now conveniently recycle any unwanted fluorescent lamps at True Value Hardware located at 1260 Fourth Street in Hollister.

IWM is currently working to recruit additional retailers to offer reusable 1 lb. propane cylinders and lawncare equipment battery collection. To be added to a distribution list to receive more information or become a participating retailer, please email [email protected]