Covered California enrollment deadline nears

Financial help available to eligible consumers to help lower the cost of their coverage.

Information provided by Covered California.

The deadline for Covered California‘s open enrollment ends Jan. 31.

If you need motivation beyond getting health coverage, be aware of the Individual Shared Responsibility Penalty for Californians who choose to go without health insurance in 2020, which will be administered by the Franchise Tax Board.

“We do not want Californians to face a penalty; we want them to have quality health insurance that gives them access to some of the best doctors and facilities in the nation,” said Covered California Executive Director Peter V. Lee.

For those facing a penalty, a family of four could pay at least $2,000 for not having health insurance, according to a recent release.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state legislature made new financial help available to eligible consumers to help further lower the cost of their coverage. Over 560,000 Californians have already qualified for the new state subsidies, the release said.

Consumers can find out if they are eligible for financial help and see which plans are available in their area by entering their ZIP code, household income and the ages of those who need coverage into Covered California’s Shop and Compare Tool.

Those interested in learning more about their coverage options can: