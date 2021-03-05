COVID-19 drive-thru mass vaccination clinic scheduled for March 7 at Bolado Park

All appointments are full at this time. Individuals with appointments will be required to provide a form of identification that identifies their name and date of birth.

SBC Public County Health Services notified people over 75 who had registered for the vaccine to come to the first mass vaccination event on Jan. 29. Photo by John Chadwell.

Information provided by County of San Benito.

San Benito County will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Bolado Park on Sunday, March 7.

According to a recent release, the clinic is by appointment only (all appointments are full at this time) and will vaccinate 700 individuals in the Phase 1B priority tier which includes education and childcare, food and agriculture, emergency services, and those 65 years of age and over.

“Mass vaccination is a key part of the county’s outreach strategy to ensure social and health equity by delivering lifesaving vaccine to our vulnerable residents most impacted by hospitalization and death from the virus,” stated Dr. David Ghilarducci, public health officer.

Tracey Belton, director of San Benito County Health and Human Services Agency, stated: “Our plan not only optimizes speed, scale, and efficiency, but more importantly, ensures equity for all county residents. We must work together—to be certain that no person in our community is at a disadvantage. At the end of the day, our collective goal should be to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible, leaving no dose unused and no community member behind.”

San Benito Health and Human Services Agency appreciates and thanks the public for their patience during this vaccine rollout. The distribution of vaccine to county residents and workers is moving as quickly and efficiently as the vaccine supply to San Benito County permits, the release notes. Plans are underway to increase mass vaccinations in SBC over the coming weeks and months as vaccine production, volume and supply increase.

Appointments (all appointments are full at this time) are required for this targeted mass vaccination clinic. There are no drive-ups or walk-ups for this mass vaccination clinic and those without an appointment will be denied entry. Vaccination will be available without regard to immigration status, nor will it be asked or recorded. Individuals with appointments will be required to provide a form of identification that identifies their name and date of birth.