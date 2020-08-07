COVID-19 guidance released for youth sports

Consistent with the July 20 announcement of the California Interscholastic Federation, this guidance is for all youth sports programs—including school-based, club, and recreational programs— to support a safe environment for players, coaches and trainers, families, spectators, event/program/facility managers, workers, and volunteers.

This guidance impacts all youth sports and activities, including school-based, club, recreational youth sports and studio sports including but not limited to: cheerleading, dance, gymnastics, and martial arts.

Outdoor and indoor sporting events, assemblies, and other activities that require close contact or that would promote congregating, such as tournaments and competitions, regardless of whether teams are from the same school or from different schools, counties, or states are not permitted at this time.

School-based sports including physical conditioning and training are not permitted for counties on the State’s monitoring list (San Benito) or while school is operating under distance learning.

For counties on the State’s monitoring list (San Benito) where gyms and fitness centers are required to be closed to indoor operations, youth sport activities are required take place outside.

Youth sports and physical education are permitted outdoors only when the following can be maintained: (1) physical distancing of at least six feet; and (2) a stable cohort, such as a class, that limits the risks of transmission.

For sports that cannot be conducted with sufficient distancing or cohorting, only physical conditioning and training is permitted and only where physical distancing can be maintained. Conditioning and training should focus on individual skill-building (e.g., running drills and body weight resistance training)

Adult, amateur (non-professional) team sports are not permitted at this time. The state plans to issue guidance for amateur, adult team sports soon.

A complete list of Industry Guidance can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/

COVID-19 Hotline: 831-636-4113 or publichealthreferral@cosb.us