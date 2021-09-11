COVID-19 OptumServe testing site moves and increases hours

The new Hollister location will be at Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center across from the hospital.

This information was provided by David Westrick, San Benito County Public Information Officer.

Effective Sept. 12 the COVID-19 OptumServe testing site, previously located at the Veterans Building in Hollister will be moving.

The new location will be located at the Hazel Hawkins Community Health Center located at 930 Sunset Drive, Building 2, Suite B in Hollister, directly across the street from Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.

Hours of operation will be 7:00 AM-7:00 PM with days of operation Sunday through Thursday.

Testing continues to be an important public health practice in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Testing of all people and of all ages, including those with no symptoms, those who show symptoms of infection such as trouble breathing, fever, sore throat, or loss of the sense of smell and taste, and those who may have been exposed to the virus will help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A positive test early in the course of the illness enables individuals to isolate themselves – reducing the chances that they will infect others and allowing them to seek treatment earlier, likely reducing disease severity and the risk of long-term disability, or death.

Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines are available at no cost either by drop-in or appointment. Appointments are available by calling 888-634-1123 or going online at MYTURN. There will be no medical assessments done at the testing site. Please call your medical provider if you feel unwell or think you have symptoms of illness.

For additional information on COVID-19 testing go to:

Contact Information:

David Westrick

San Benito County – Public Information Officer

831-636-4168

[email protected]