Coyote Fire burning on Panoche Road

Containment at 20%, 1,407 acres burned as of 7:01 p.m.

Updated 7/15 at 7:04 p.m.

On July 15 at 11:58 a.m., Cal Fire responded to a vegetation fire on Panoche Road near Coyote Creek west of Panoche.

As of 7:01 p.m.., Cal Fire reported 1,407 acres burned and containment is at 20%.

The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office sent out an advisory at 5:20 p.m. that stated the fire is in the area of Willow Springs (40-acre parcels). The last report is that the fire has changed direction and is burning northeast.

An evacuation area is being set up by the American Red Cross at the San Benito County Fairgrounds. If you bring animals, you must care for your own animals, the release said. There is no staff available to watch or care for evacuated animals large or small.

Check back for updates.