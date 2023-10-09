Information provided by Hollister School District and San Benito High School District

San Benito High School District and its primary feeder, Hollister School District, are taking collaboration to the next level in a revolutionized approach to attendance intervention that will allow families to receive consistent support from their child’s first day of kindergarten through high school, even as they transition between districts.

The two districts partnered this year to begin designing the cross-district attendance initiative, taking advantage of the intertwined nature of their schools, where many families have students in both districts, to leverage their shared community in the effort to encourage consistent attendance.

“We thought it would be good to bring our boards together to have a unified front to send a common message revolving around what we both agree is probably the single most important ingredient to a child’s success in school, which is attendance,” said Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum, Superintendent of SBHSD. “Every day counts. Every day counts in a child’s life. So much of what we hear about children and the struggles they have can’t be remedied unless a student is in school.”

This unified front emphasizes a joint approach to positive attendance messaging, enlisting the help of School Innovations and Achievement to provide consistent communications encouraging attendance to families across both districts.

Most importantly, the districts are working to get the entire school community engaged in creating a culture of attendance, all the way down to their shared attendance slogan – “You Miss School, You Miss Out” – which the students themselves got to select.

For Erika Sanchez, Superintendent of Hollister School District, having consistency and frequency with this kind of messaging is a crucial step in tackling the chronic absenteeism that has only been exacerbated in the wake of COVID-19, which rendered missing school and relying on virtual communications alone more normalized.

“We definitely want to address that our education is taking place in the classroom in order for a student to have that consistent learning environment,” Superintendent Sanchez said. “Yes, we have Google Classroom now, and yes, we have a digital curriculum, but a child needs to come to school in order to receive that direct instruction from their instructor and to be able to socialize with their peers, to be able to interact, and so on.”

Hollister School District has struggled with absenteeism among its youngest students in particular, even pre-pandemic, with parents being particularly likely to keep young children home. However, this absenteeism can have cascading effects up to the high school level.

As Dr. Tennenbaum notes, attendance issues that start at a young age can continue to affect students throughout their high school career and beyond, not only by creating lost learning and engagement, but by instilling a pattern of behavior that leads to continued absenteeism in the future. For this reason, it is crucial that both districts work together to intervene early and make attendance a priority for all 13 years of schooling.

“The most important thing is how we can work together with mom and dad, our parents or guardians, and our community, to really not only stress the importance of attendance, but how attendance in school impacts attendance in life,” Dr. Tennenbaum said. “The habits that you develop in your K-12 educational career typically transcend into your employment career. For our employers and our business community, and the community at large, we want to be a good steward. We want to be a good role model, because many of our students from both districts are going to live and work and be employed in town or in the county. Our goal is to help them develop positive habits.”

With this in mind, both districts are developing innovative ways to get students, parents and the community at large involved in the effort to build these patterns of behavior for San Benito County’s youngest residents. One intriguing possibility Sanchez envisions for utilizing the collaboration between the districts is to bring high school students to Hollister’s elementary, middle, and junior high schools for fun events through which they can serve as advocates for the importance of attendance to kids who look up to them (and even their own younger siblings).

“That’s getting kids to school and building that excitement. Just, ‘hey, look, I want to be like them!’” Sanchez said. “You can’t participate in things if you’re not at school. That’s the reality of it. As an adult, if I tell a student that, they might not listen to me, but if one of their high school friends says that, it’s going to sink in a little bit more.”

As the districts begin to implement their first year of this collaborative attendance initiative, Dr. Tennenbaum sees great possibilities for the future. He hopes this is only the first step toward a more collaborative approach overall, where the greater communities of San Benito County can work together to tackle the issues facing the county as a whole.

“I think it’s going to model for others in the community how the city and the county can work together, how the police department and the school districts can work together,” Dr. Tennenbaum said. “I hope it is an example that we can all emulate, because teamwork, collaboration and partnership are going to make this have a much better outcome. We can’t do it alone. And if we want to model what we want out of our children, I think this is a good start.”

En Espanol:

El Distrito Escolar de San Benito y su principal filial, el Distrito Escolar de Hollister, buscan llevar la colaboración al siguiente nivel adoptando un enfoque revolucionario de la intervención para fomentar la asistencia. Este enfoque permitirá que las familias reciban apoyo constante, desde el primer día en que sus hijos asisten al jardín de infantes hasta la escuela preparatoria, e incluso durante la transición entre los diferentes distritos.

Este año, los dos distritos se asociaron para comenzar a diseñar una iniciativa de asistencia entre distritos. La idea es aprovechar la naturaleza interrelacionada de sus escuelas, en donde muchas familias envían a sus hijos a escuelas de ambos distritos, y utilizar esta comunidad compartida para fomentar sus esfuerzos por lograr una asistencia constante.

“Pensamos que era buena ida unir nuestras juntas para contar con un frente unificado y enviar un mensaje común sobre lo que ambos pensamos que, probablemente, sea la pieza más importante en el éxito académico de un niño: la asistencia”, afirmó el Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum, superintendente del Distrito Escolar de San Benito. “Cada día importa. Cada día importa en la vida de un niño. Por ello, mucho de lo que escuchamos acerca de los niños, así como las dificultades que enfrentan no pueden resolverse si no asisten a la escuela”.

Este frente unificado hace hincapié en mantener un enfoque conjunto en cuanto a la difusión de mensajes positivos sobre la asistencia. Además, recurriendo a la ayuda de School Innovations and Achievement para brindarles a las familias de ambos distritos un mensaje coherente.

Lo que resulta aún más importante es que los distritos están trabajando para lograr la participación de toda la comunidad escolar en el desarrollo de una cultura de asistencia que esté en total consonancia con su eslogan compartido de asistencia, “Si te pierdes de asistir a la escuela, te pierdes de Todo”, elegido por los mismos estudiantes.

Según Erika Sanchez, superintendente del Distrito Escolar de Hollister, la coherencia y la constancia en este tipo de mensajes es fundamental a la hora de abordar el absentismo crónico, que solo se vio agravado por la pandemia de COVID-19, un factor que normalizó las faltas a la escuela y la virtualidad como único medio de comunicación.

“Definitivamente queremos lograr que nuestra educación se lleve a cabo en un salón de clases para que los estudiantes tengan un entorno de aprendizaje coherente”, mencionó la superintendente Sanchez. “Sí, actualmente contamos con Google Classroom, y sí, ofrecemos un plan de estudios digital, pero los niños deben asistir a la escuela para recibir las instrucciones directamente del docente y poder socializar con sus pares, interactuar y demás”.

El Distrito Escolar de Hollister ha enfrentado el problema de absentismo, especialmente entre sus estudiantes más jóvenes, incluso antes de la pandemia. A esto se le suma que los padres tienden cada vez más a retener a los niños más pequeños en casa. Sin embargo, el absentismo puede generar un efecto cascada hasta los estudiantes de preparatoria.

Conforme a las observaciones del Dr. Tennenbaum, los problemas de asistencia que comienzan en la edad temprana continúan afectando a los estudiantes durante su educación superior y más adelante. Estos problemas no solo pueden dar lugar a una pérdida de aprendizaje y compromiso, sino también a un patrón de comportamiento que perpetúa el absentismo a futuro. Por ello, es fundamental que ambos distritos trabajen juntos para intervenir lo antes posible y lograr que la asistencia sea una prioridad durante los 13 años de escolaridad.

“Lo más importante es cómo podemos trabajar en conjunto con nuestros padres o tutores y nuestra comunidad para, no solo hacer hincapié en la importancia de la asistencia, sino también en cómo la asistencia escolar repercute en la asistencia en la vida”, manifestó el Dr. Tennenbaum. “Los hábitos que desarrolla desde jardín de infantes hasta décimo segundo grado suelen trascender a su carrera profesional. Queremos darles un buen ejemplo a nuestros empleados, nuestra comunidad empresarial y la comunidad en general. Queremos ser un modelo a seguir, ya que muchos de los estudiantes de ambos distritos vivirán y trabajarán en la ciudad o el condado. Nuestra meta es ayudarlos a desarrollar hábitos positivos”.

A partir de esta filosofía, ambos distritos están elaborando formas innovadoras de lograr la participación de los estudiantes, los padres y la comunidad en general en el desarrollo de estos patrones de comportamiento para los residentes más jóvenes del condado de San Benito. Una forma interesante que plantea Sanchez de aprovechar la colaboración entre los distritos es llevar a estudiantes de preparatoria a las escuelas primarias, secundarias e intermedias de Hollister y organizar eventos divertidos en los que puedan defender la importancia de la asistencia ante los niños que los admiran (e incluso ante sus propios hermanos menores).

“Esta actividad está logrando que los niños asistan a la escuela y sientan emoción al hacerlo. Solo piensan: “Mira, yo quiero ser como ellos”, dijo Sanchez. “Si no asistes a la escuela, te pierdes de todo. Esa es la realidad. Como adulto, si le digo eso a un estudiante, posiblemente no me escuche, pero si se lo dice uno de sus amigos de preparatoria es probable que le llegue un poco más”.

En el primer año de implementación de esta iniciativa por parte de los distritos, el Dr. Tennenbaum ve grandes posibilidades para el futuro. El Dr. espera que este sea solo el comienzo de un enfoque de mayor colaboración en general, que permita que más comunidades del condado de San Benito puedan trabajar juntas para hacerle frente a los problemas que atraviesa todo el condado.

“Creo que esto servirá de ejemplo para otros miembros de la comunidad sobre cómo la ciudad y el condado, así como el departamento de policía y los distritos escolares pueden trabajar juntos”, indicó el Dr. Tennenbaum. “Espero que sea un ejemplo que todos podamos copiar, ya que el trabajo en equipo, la colaboración y la cooperación permiten lograr resultados muchos mejores. No podemos hacerlo solos. Si queremos ser un ejemplo para nuestros niños, creo que este es un buen comienzo.”