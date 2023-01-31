Hollister Recreation offers its Cupid Express once again for Valentine's Day.

Hollister Recreation Department is offering their Valentine’s Day Cupid Express to residents of Hollister. Deliveries will be available for Hollister residents but if you live out of town, you can still have one by picking it up.

There are balloon bouquets designs for both adults and youth.

According to the Rec Department, the fundraising event was started right after covid when agencies and nonprofits were looking for new ideas. “We wanted to do something nice for the kids and adults and get our name out,” said Armando, who is organizing the program.

He said they produced at least 200 bouquets last year.

Registration for Cupid Express Balloon Bouquet Delivery is open. Cupid will be delivering balloons on Valentine’s Day Tuesday, February 14. Register webtrac.hollister.ca.gov or call the recreation office at 831-636-4390 for more information.

La inscripción para Cupido Expreso Entrega de Globos de San Valentin esta abierto. Cupido entregará globos el martes 14 de febrero el día de San Valentín. Regístrese en webtrac.hollister.ca.gov o llame a la oficina de recreación al 831-636-4390 para obtener más información.