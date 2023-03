At 2 a.m. clocks move forward one hour.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 12, at 2 a.m.

At the time clocks will move forward an hour to 3 a.m. This will result in mornings being dark for longer and evenings being light for longer.

Hawaii and Arizona (except Navajo Reservation) do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

Daylight Saving Time will end Nov. 5, at 2 a.m.