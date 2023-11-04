Lea este articulo en español aquí.

On Nov. 5 at 2 a.m. local time, most of the United States and Canada change to standard time. That is, it will fall back to 1 a.m. Returning to standard time brings both morning light and evening dark an hour earlier.

According to the website https://www.timeanddate.com, parts of Canada used saving time as early as 1908. Germany introduced it in April 1916, two years into World War I, to minimize the use of artificial lighting and save fuel for the war effort. Within a few weeks, Britain, France and other countries followed suit. Most reverted to standard time after World War I, and it wasn’t until World War II that daylight saving time returned to most of Europe. The U.S. took up the mantle in 1966.

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, in the U.S daylight saving time begins the second Sunday in March and ends the first Sunday in November. Not all states follow this plan, Arizona being one of them. Some states are pushing to extend daylight saving time year-round.

Pacific Daylight Saving Time is seven hours behind UTC.

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine daylight saving time is not good for human health and we are more in tune with standard time:

Daylight saving time goes against your body’s circadian rhythm which helps regulate your sleep-wake cycle, according to a growing body of research.

Moving the clock an hour forward can pose serious health risks, such as stroke and heart attack, especially in the week following the time change.

Depending on their own internal clocks, some people are more vulnerable to time change-related issues than others.

Pacific Standard Time is eight hours behind Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), which is the same as Greenwich Mean Time or Greenwich Standard Time. UTC falls along 0 degrees longitude or the prime meridian, which goes through Greenwich, England. Unlike latitude, longitude lines are arbitrary. Latitude is based on the Equator to the North and South poles.

