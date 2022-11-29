DDH Insurance holding fourth annual pajama drive

Residents may donate new pajamas through Dec. 2.

CASA of San Benito staff organizes the donated pajamas in 2019. Photo provided by CASA.

Information provided by Diane Diaz Hopkins Insurance

Diane Diaz Hopkins Insurance announced it is having its fourth annual PJ Drive for children ages 2-21.

“It is not uncommon for children to come into the foster care system with very little clothing,” the release said. “Having a pair of their own pajamas is a simple gift that provides warmth and comfort.”

It added the Diane Diaz Hopkins Insurance is passionate about giving back to the community and supporting those in need.

The release said all donations are given to CASA of San Benito children and disbursed at Christmas time and throughout the year, as needed.

“The youth in our community are so very important to us,” the release said. “We want to make sure they are happy, warm, and cozy this holiday season.”

It added the insurance agency is asking for donations of new pajamas, which can be dropped off at the Diane Diaz Hopkins Insurance office located at 899 San Benito Street in Hollister until Dec. 2.

“We are also able to pick up if needed,” the release said.

For more information you may call (831) 637-7779.