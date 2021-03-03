Education / Schools

DDH Insurance offering scholarship opportunities

Deadline to apply is March 5.
Photo courtesy of Pixabay.
Information provided by DDH Insurance.

Diane Diaz Hopkins Insurance (DDH Insurance) is offering scholarship opportunities to San Benito County high school seniors, with a deadline to apply by March 5.

Requirements include being a San Benito High School senior planning on going to a junior college, university or trade/tech school, in addition to making a creative advertisement on Instagram.

According to DDH Insurance:

“Help us grow our Instagram audience with an ad that will generate likes, shares and comments. Looking for a creative post with an interesting caption/pun or saying. Please include pics, colors, gifs, creative words/lettering, stickers. Don’t forget to include #ddhinsurance at the bottom of your ad!”

In addition to that, Diane’s husband Darin is offering a scholarship through his contracting business, DDH Affiliates Inc. DBA: DH Construction.

The only requirements for that scholarship are applicants must be San Benito High seniors involved in baseball planning to attend a junior college, university or trade/tech school. Applicants must also answer the following question: Why is baseball important to you?

For more information, contact DDH Insurance at (831) 637-7779 or email Jennifer Garcia at jennifer@ddhinsurance.com.

 

BenitoLink Staff