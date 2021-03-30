Dead body found in tent behind QuickStop

Cause of death is pending autopsy; San Benito Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play.

A dead body was found March 28 in a tent behind the QuickStop gas station on San Felipe Road in Hollister, according to the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office. The body was a 44-year old male believed to be transient. Detective Sergeant Bryan Penney with the Sheriff’s Office told BenitoLink no foul play was suspected.

The Hollister Police Department and paramedics initially responded to a call around 3:47 p.m. about the body and later requested the Sheriff’s Office for coroner assistance at 5:40 p.m. Penney said the body was found unresponsive inside the tent and no resuscitation was attempted. He added that law enforcement believed the male had been deceased for a “short amount of time.”

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

“This case will be pending an autopsy examination from the Santa Clara County Examiner’s Office,” Penney said.

