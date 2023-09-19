Information provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration

Director Jeffrey Lusk of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West today reminded California businesses and residents of the Oct. 10, deadline to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for property damage caused by the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides in San Benito, Inyo, Mariposa, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Sutter counties that occurred Dec. 27, 2022 – Jan. 31, 2023.

According to Lusk, businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters may apply for SBA federal disaster loans to repair or replace disaster damaged property. SBA can also lend additional funds to help with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.

These low-interest federal disaster loans are available in Inyo, Mariposa, San Benito, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Sutter counties in California.

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

In addition, SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage. The deadline to apply for an SBA economic injury disaster loan is May 9, 2024.

Disaster loans up to $500,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including personal vehicles.

Interest rates can be as low as 3.305 percent for businesses, 2.375 percent for private nonprofit organizations and 2.313 percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Interest does not begin to accrue until 12 months from the date of the first disaster loan disbursement. SBA disaster loan repayment begins 12 months from the date of the first disbursement.

SBA has established a Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center to provide personalized assistance to business owners, homeowners and renters. SBA Customer Service Representatives will be available to business owners and individuals to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each person complete their electronic loan application. Applicants may call or email as indicated below.

Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center

Monday – Friday

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

FOCWAssistance@sba.gov

(916) 735-1512

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.