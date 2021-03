Final round of pitches will be broadcast on May 7.

Institute for Innovation and Economic Development Executive Director Brad Barbeau, Michelle Doty and Denise Mellor of That Garlic Stuff (2018 winners of Main Street division), and judge Doug Yount at the 2018 Startup Challenge Monterey Bay. Photo courtesy of Startup Challenge Monterey Bay.

Startup Challenge Monterey Bay is still accepting applications to enter this year’s competition.

Apply by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 8 to participate in this year’s challenge to gain connections, visibility, and the chance to win funding and mentorship opportunities.

