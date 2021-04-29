Deadline to submit Memorial Day banners for military members is May 1

Families can submit names of soldiers to Bernie Ramirez.

Information provided by Hollister VFW Post 9242

Hollister VFW 9242 member, Bernie Ramirez, will be placing up banners for Hollister residents

who are currently serving in the U.S. military, overseas or stateside, on this upcoming Memorial

Day, May 31. The deadline to submit soldier names is May 1. Banners are

free of charge for families.

Families will be able to receive their soldier’s banner prior to Memorial Day, and will have the

opportunity to take pictures with them before they are hung along San Benito Street. A banner

ceremony will take place for the families of recipients on the morning of Memorial Day in front of

the Hollister Veterans’ Memorial Building. The hanging of banners will follow.

Contact Bernie Ramirez at 831-902-7811 by May 1 to receive a banner for your soldier by this Memorial Day.